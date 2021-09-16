Letter: Freedom of Information Law does not work as it should

The News’ recent editorial regarding New York’s Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) was right on point. Recently, I submitted a FOIL request to the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA). The focus of my request was to discover the methodology used and success of the cleaning and sanitizing of passenger vehicles prior to daily service. Apparently, once the NFTA discovered my intention, it arbitrarily and capriciously promulgated a new FOIL request policy. Citing Covid-19 operational difficulties, the following was sent to me: “If a record responsive to a request is only available in hard-copy format, that record’s availability will be limited until further notice. Thank you for your patience during this extraordinary time.” No legal authority for the new information suppression policy was cited.
Invoking the Covid-19 excuse after 18 months of adapting to the challenges posed by the pandemic is as shallow as “the dog ate my homework.” Yes, this is an extraordinary time and this is why I feel it is important to know whether the equipment the NFTA is putting on the roads is hygienically prepared for the vulnerable populations they serve.
The NFTA is a large, extremely well-funded and powerful organization. Once a FOIL request is denied or ignored, the legal burden shifts to the individual making the request. Most can’t afford legal battles and they know it.