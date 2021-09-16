Letter: Freedom of Information Law does not work as it should

The News’ recent editorial regarding New York’s Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) was right on point. Recently, I submitted a FOIL request to the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA). The focus of my request was to discover the methodology used and success of the cleaning and sanitizing of passenger vehicles prior to daily service. Apparently, once the NFTA discovered my intention, it arbitrarily and capriciously promulgated a new FOIL request policy. Citing Covid-19 operational difficulties, the following was sent to me: “If a record responsive to a request is only available in hard-copy format, that record’s availability will be limited until further notice. Thank you for your patience during this extraordinary time.” No legal authority for the new information suppression policy was cited.