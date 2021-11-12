Letter: Freedom of choice doesn't include murder

After reading the opinion of a medical doctor who touts the freedom of choice regarding the Covid-19 vaccination, I feel compelled to respond as I prepare for my uncle’s funeral. He and my aunt were fully vaccinated and took every measure to protect themselves from exposure to the virus. After going for their flu shot, both of them contracted Covid-19 from someone who refused to follow safety precautions, because it was “their right?”

If one feels it is their right not to protect their family, friends, co-workers, or their fellow human beings, their choice should include isolation. Diseases and infections such as tuberculosis, polio, measles, smallpox, mumps, rubella, Vercelli, Hepatitis A have all been controlled by isolation, until a vaccination was available. Today these infections practically do not exist. Why? Because a forward-thinking society made a choice to do the humanitarian thing.

Yes, we all have a choice. If you choose not get vaccinated, you should accept the consequences of that choice. To choose not to be vaccinated comes with the risk of losing your job, not being able to access public areas, and a requirement to wear a mask. Yes, you lose autonomy. Your choice should come with acceptance that others have made the choice not to spread the virus. One should not have the right to spread the infection, to allow it to kill. Your choice should not include murder.