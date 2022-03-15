Letter: Freedom has a price we should be ready to pay

For anyone upset with a rise in the price of gas, you have a roof over your head, you have food to eat and you have not been forced to flee your country. Millions of democratic Ukrainians are on the move with one suitcase and the clothes on their back; not knowing if or even when they will be able to call Ukraine their homeland again.

Millions more have taken up arms to fight this authoritarian nemesis. The price of a democratic way of life has always been a struggle and a test so no one ever takes it for granted.

On the other hand, Vladimir Putin has to pay a price. He must be held accountable for this unprovoked invasion of a country all because it wants freedom.

All of us need to support Ukraine and not rest until Putin pays the price for his war crimes.

Joseph Allen

Buffalo