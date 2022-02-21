Letter: Freedom Convoy? Sounds like a joke.

Now the truckers are saying it’s not about vaccines and testing. It’s about freedom. while they are depriving hundreds of thousands of people the freedom of going to their jobs, shopping. cross border travel, even getting a good night’s sleep. Thanks a lot. They’d rather sit in their trucks with the engines running and blaring their horns for three weeks instead of 15 minutes to get tested and pricked for their own good and the good of others. Now the neo-Nazis and fanatic right wing are making an appearance, like they really care about our freedom. Give me a break. They’re hurting the economies on both sides of the border thus impairing people’s ability to make a living. Do we really need this now? Find a more constructive way to protest.