Letter: Free world must resolve to stop Putin’s war, now

As I am watching the national news on TV how the Russian army with its superior fire power goes hunting on the civilian population of Ukraine, it is hard for me to understand that we live in a word that still produces monsters like Putin.

It is nice to see how the free counties of the word united to condemn Putin for his actions and how all nations are helping the now millions of refugees (women, children and old) fleeing Ukraine while the male population stays behind to resist the invaders with outdated weapons.

Their courage has shown surprising success against the Russian army that now turned against civilian targets (crimes against humanity) in desperation.

Unfortunately the free world must do more to help Ukraine to stop this aggression. More defensive weapons must be supplied so they can defend themselves from the aggressors.

We must find a way to inform the Russian people of the truth about this war and debunk the Putin propaganda justifying his attack of Ukraine.

The free word must take note from a Protestant pastor Martin Niemoller, who wrote this in 1945 under the Hitler dictatorship: