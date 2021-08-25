Letter: Franklin would strongly advocate for the vaccines

A recent letter writer implored readers to respect the choice of those who refuse the Covid-19 vaccine. That writer cloaked the decision to refuse the vaccine as a matter of individual freedom and he quoted Benjamin Franklin who allegedly once said “Anyone who chooses to cede liberty in exchange for security will end up with neither.” It is so ironic that the writer quoted Franklin to defend his anti-vaccination stance because no one would more forcefully disagree with the position of that letter writer than Benjamin Franklin.

Franklin was a fervent advocate of smallpox vaccinations. The author Walter Isaacson stated in his biography, Benjamin Franklin, An American Life, that “Franklin had editorialized in the Pennsylvania Gazette in support of inoculations and published statistics showing how effective they were.” Franklin’s 4-year-old son died from smallpox. According to Isaacson, the child’s death was possibly the worst personal tragedy that Franklin experienced in his long life. It was made all the more bitter for Franklin, because although Franklin was a staunch supporter of smallpox vaccinations, he had neglected to get his son vaccinated as soon as possible.