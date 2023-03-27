According to the Daily Beast, Fox News employees are incensed that their management (as well as hosts Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, and Sean Hannity) didn’t believe the Lost Cause nonsense they continuously repeated regarding the 2020 election and its contention that Dominion Voting Systems, makers of voting machines, had a hand in the “fraud.” It turns out that Fox and its on-air celebrities only pretended to believe the stolen election myths put forth by Trump, his family and their toadies in and out of Congress. Wouldn’t their constant drumbeat qualify, ironically, as the “Fake News” they always seem to be railing about when its source is outside their own building?

It all rings a little hollow now. Regardless of how ratings-hungry “news” stations or their hired guns decide to spin it, the truth is the truth after all. The GOP has a long history – from Joseph McCarthy and Nixon to Newt and De Lay – of using willing mouthpieces to spread the lies which further their own hunger for power and mobilize the worst among us to help them do so.

“Fair and Balanced” and “We report. You decide” turn out to have been nothing but Fox marketing scams. Surprisingly, its victims – those who bought into the lies – don’t seem to care that they were used, though some of them have given up their slavish loyalty to Fox and followed the stolen election myth to other news sources who have yet to be caught in the deception. According to the Daily Beast, “Another veteran journalist (at Fox) said he felt “incredibly angry” that the reputations of legitimate news people were being dragged through the mud because of the buffoonish and dangerous actions of a few during that election.’” I have little sympathy for people who get paid to work in a mud hole, and then complain when they are inevitably dragged through it.

John Nelson

Kenmore