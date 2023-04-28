I was reminded recently of Gerald Ford’s pronouncement after pardoning Richard Nixon: “Our long national nightmare is over,” as if saying it made it true. If U.S. adults didn’t realize it immediately, they soon realized that sweeping such crimes under the rug only makes it easier for such activities to happen again. And they did, as we’ve seen in the last several years. Nixon and his co-conspirators were never held to account, and the rest of us never were given the satisfaction of bringing them to justice, having them admit their wrongdoing, and be punished for it.

Now a settlement has been reached with virtually no admission of guilt by the perpetrators, other than Rupert Murdoch having to dip into his seemingly inexhaustible pile of cash. Admittedly, $787 million is a lot of money, but it means little to a man and the empire he built on lies and sensationalism. This settlement is, in fact, wonderful news for Hannity, Ingraham, and the rest, and for their employer, for whom this is merely an unfortunate, yet prudent, financial decision. While we may applaud the fact that he has been forced to pay damages to the voting machine company he slandered, we cannot un-ring the bell that has sowed skepticism around our voting systems; we are all denied the opportunity to hear the facts of the case, most importantly, to hear Murdoch, Carlson et al. admit their lies in court.

The millions of fools who not only believed those lies (some of whom were induced to attack the Capitol two years ago) will continue to believe those same lies in the absence of any real reckoning.

Unfortunately, this is the way “free market capitalism” and the American justice system have come to work hand in hand. This whole affair reminds me of the damage to Americans and to the planet that has been done by cigarette companies and fossil fuel companies, who, like Fox News, continue to profit from polluting the public as they avoid both meaningful penalties and the legal, public censure we all so desperately need for them to receive.

John Nelson

Kenmore