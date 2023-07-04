This July 4th we will celebrate the 247th year of our founding. Our Founding Fathers were willing to sacrifice their lives, fortunes and power to have the freedom to govern themselves and not by a tyrant. We witness the same desire with the people of Ukraine who do not want to be ruled by Russia. We, however, are in very dangerous times when the radical right would destroy our democracy and what our Founding Fathers and other brave men and women were willing to sacrifice their lives to maintain our freedoms. History has shown us what it means to be ruled by a tyrant.
It is imperative at this time in our history to stand up to those whose false ideology would overthrow our government and the freedoms we cherish. Fascism looms over our country and to do nothing will in effect usher in a government which does not represent the people or the Constitution. As someone once said: the only necessary thing for evil to exists is that good men do nothing.
Joseph Strychasz
Tonawanda