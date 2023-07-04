This July 4th we will celebrate the 247th year of our founding. Our Founding Fathers were willing to sacrifice their lives, fortunes and power to have the freedom to govern themselves and not by a tyrant. We witness the same desire with the people of Ukraine who do not want to be ruled by Russia. We, however, are in very dangerous times when the radical right would destroy our democracy and what our Founding Fathers and other brave men and women were willing to sacrifice their lives to maintain our freedoms. History has shown us what it means to be ruled by a tyrant.