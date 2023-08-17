Donald Trump has been indicted four times and he still claims this a witch hunt and his loyal followers believe him. No attorney would attempt to indict a person without solid evidence that a crime has been committed. One can deny the facts as much as they want to, but facts are facts and, as of now, the facts point to the place that he is guilty of the crimes for which he has been indicted. Trump believes he is above the law, can do anything he wants and get away with it and he avoids all accountability for his behavior but simply blames others.