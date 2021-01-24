Letter: Founders had it wrong about educated citizenry

If you rob a bank and the police don’t care, why would you not keep robbing banks until you’re punished? If you do the illegal and immoral bidding of a corrupt president and you pay no price, why wouldn’t you be emboldened to keep doing so?
The Founding Fathers made two misguided assumptions – that there would always be “an educated citizenry” and that Senators would be “sufficiently dignified” and “sufficiently independent” to do their jobs. In 1861, even after nearly a quarter of U.S. Senators resigned or were expelled, and even after the 600,000 deaths in the Civil War resulted, many of those Senators, after pretending to be contrite, were soon reelected to their old jobs in Congress or were in control of their state governments.
Today we are paying a second time for the Founders’ misconceptions. This time it’s the former president himself who was unfit. Even after the recent attempted coup six U.S. Senators and 147 House Members voted to object to certifying the election. The former president and these 153 Congressmen knew full well that the election was not stolen. But even after they watched the domestic terrorism they incited, they doubled down. Even now the MAGA crowd doesn’t see that they’ve been duped by Donald Trump and his cronies. He’s never been who they thought he was, and a handful of them will soon see from their jail cells that they alone, and not their leaders, will suffer the consequences. No wonder voters don’t trust politicians.