I read the article regarding “No Mow May,” and I have a problem with this passage: “And in the 1980s, in a case that drew international attention, a Kenmore man got in a tussle with the village over his refusal to cut his lawn …”. Just to set the record straight, the Kenmore man to which the article refers did not have a lawn. He had a deliberately planted meadow, with a sign explaining its environmental usefulness. But he was ahead of his time, at least in our country, so it wasn’t understood or appreciated. The international attention he received was the more enlightened citizens of the world (environmentally, at least) shaking their heads at the propensity of the American public then (in the 1980s!) to ignore the undeniable fact that our planet’s resources are finite. Fast forward 40 years. It’s not even ironic – it’s sad and frightening – that right next to the article about “No Mow May” is the article about the latest alarming report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Will we ever learn?