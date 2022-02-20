Letter: Former Sheriff Howard should vacate the premises

So former Sheriff Timothy B. Howard (double dip Howard please), not only "works" as a town supervisor, he now “works from home” for the new Sheriff John C. Garcia. Or is he working? With all the sick days and overtime as stadium security. What a travesty. What a joke. And with all the outrage over Dr. Gale Burstein’s actual overtime work, where are those same hypo-critics (as in hypocrites) on this issue?