Letter: Former Sheriff Howard should vacate the premises

So former Sheriff Timothy B. Howard (double dip Howard please), not only "works" as a town supervisor, he now “works from home” for the new Sheriff John C. Garcia. Or is he working? With all the sick days and overtime as stadium security. What a travesty. What a joke. And with all the outrage over Dr. Gale Burstein’s actual overtime work, where are those same hypo-critics (as in hypocrites) on this issue?
All I can say is don’t blame me, I voted for the other guy (lady).
Shame on you Garcia, shame on you Howard.
I hope your town does secede from Erie County. Like my mama used to say, don’t let the door hit you in the butt (Mama, didn’t say butt) on your way out.