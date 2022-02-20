 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Former Sheriff Howard should vacate the premises
0 comments

Letter: Former Sheriff Howard should vacate the premises

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

So former Sheriff Timothy B. Howard (double dip Howard please), not only "works" as a town supervisor, he now “works from home” for the new Sheriff John C. Garcia. Or is he working? With all the sick days and overtime as stadium security. What a travesty. What a joke. And with all the outrage over Dr. Gale Burstein’s actual overtime work, where are those same hypo-critics (as in hypocrites) on this issue?

All I can say is don’t blame me, I voted for the other guy (lady).

Shame on you Garcia, shame on you Howard.

I hope your town does secede from Erie County. Like my mama used to say, don’t let the door hit you in the butt (Mama, didn’t say butt) on your way out.

We won’t miss you.

Bill McCarthy

Orchard Park

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News