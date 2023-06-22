The News recently reported that the Diocese was seeking court approval to have 37 properties appraised as part of settlement discussions with the lawyers involved in the clergy sexual abuse scandal. One of these properties is the former seminary which trained priests in East Aurora but closed several years ago.

Since his arrival almost two years ago, Bishop Fisher has shown no interest in fostering the growth of the Catholic faithful in this Diocese. Our Diocese is cluttered with millions of dollars in legal fees, hundreds of lawsuits, and the Road to Renewal which could be characterized as the Road to Disaster.

It would be a tremendous gesture of Christian faith if Bishop Fisher offered the shuttered seminary to New York State as a shelter for the refugees seeking asylum. The seminary is equipped with dormitories, a cafeteria and study space. It would be a wonderful location for the refugees. Jesus teaches that we must welcome the stranger, feed the hungry and shelter the homeless. By making this offer to shelter refugees, it would be the first true gesture by Bishop Fisher to follow the teachings of Jesus.

Additionally, offering the seminary would get many of the Catholic faithful reengaged with their faith. Members of the Catholic community would be excited about having a purpose relevant to living their faith. Finally, any revenue from this faith based program could be provided to the victims in clergy sexual abuse cases.

Michael Taheri

Williamsville