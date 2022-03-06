Letter: Former President Trump is Democrats’ best weapon

For some reason Republicans can’t seem to wait for ex-President Trump to run for the presidency again in 2024. I believe that the longer he hangs around and continues to comment publicly, the easier the Democratic candidate will have it and easily win the presidency.

There is no logical reason to believe that Trump could do any better in 2024 than how he did in 2020. He lost, in my opinion, not because voters preferred President Biden but because so many absolutely hated Trump. The hatred of Trump has continued long after his 2020 election loss and I simply cannot see how that hatred can be abated in 2024.

So to me, as long as Trump is involved, the voter will decide the next presidential race on personality and not policy. Not a positive method to determine your vote but that’s the reality of the situation.

Lou Speranza

Orchard Park