Letter: Former president shows disregard for 9/11 tragedy

A very tearful weekend for me as I watched the U.S. Open tennis tournament and “America the Beautiful” and “The Star-Spangled Banner” were sung during the opening ceremonies.

Who cannot bemoan the fact that a former president disregards all that our country stands for?

Then the 21st anniversary of 9/11, a couple of months after a former president holds a golf tournament and states that it is unknown who was behind these attacks.

How can his sycophants, Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio worship a man who they have called “imbalanced” and “insane” before he became president and presently behind his back. I recommend the book “Thank You for Your Servitude.”

How can Republicans not come to their senses?

Madeline Augustine

Orchard Park