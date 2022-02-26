 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Former president’s praise is nothing short of shameful
Letter: Former president's praise is nothing short of shameful

I am embarrassed by a former president’s recent praise of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. How can a real Republican and true American do anything other than condemn this act of naked aggression? We were so proud when the great Ronald Reagan brought the former Soviet Union to its knees. Apparently we have forgotten who are our real friends and enemies. Please Americans let us stop fighting with each other. Let us oppose the real evil in the world and let us reject anyone that support and admires it.

Robert Campagna

Clarence

