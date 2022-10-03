 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Former president may be undone by his own ill-conceived actions

It seems that now the former president claims he retains “executive privilege”, the right to restrict who can look at the government classified documents that he stole when he left the White House.

While there are rulings that support the existence of such a privilege, it has always applied only to a sitting president. No former president has ever successfully claimed such a right.

If, as the former president hopes, the legal dispute ends up in the Supreme Court, the decision should be easy. Just as Republican justices argued in the Dobbs decision that the Constitution lacked explicit language affording women the right to control their own bodies, likewise the phrase “executive privilege” is nowhere to be found in that same document.

Prepare yourself, Don. After packing the court with originalists, you, as Shakespeare once wrote, are about to be “hoisted on your own petard.”

J. Patrick Henry

Orchard Park

