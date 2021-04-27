Letter: Former president exposes weakness within the GOP

There is an old saying, “you can’t make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear.” Likewise, you can’t make an effective leader and president out of a mediocre businessman, salesman, con man, narcissist, misogynist, pathological liar, draft dodger or person with zero experience in government. To put such an individual into the presidency, a position of potential world leadership, would border on insanity. It would result in confusion, corruption and chaos—exactly the situation America has endured the past four years.

Having lived through the Great Depression and World War II, I have observed the administrations of 16 presidents, none as outlandish and unprepared as Donald Trump. He has set a new bar for the presidency. It now rests at ground level or swamp bottom. He has broken every norm of governing and his oath of office – demanding personal loyalty and subservience of all those in his orbit. No other president has made such demands. Trump has made a travesty of the presidency and seriously diminished America’s worldwide influence and leadership.