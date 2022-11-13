Letter: Former Bill is fine with the term Bills Mafia

Back in 2010, when I first became aware of the Facebook group calling themselves the “Bills Mafia” I have to admit, I was a little concerned. I had always looked at the term “Mafia” as derogatory when used to describe a group - and obviously the term still has negative connotations. Nonetheless, I understand that words can be interpreted in many ways.

Webster’s Dictionary, has three meanings for the term Mafia, but it was the third one that caught my eye: Noun: “a closed group of people in a particular field, having a controlling influence.” Bills Mafia members fit that last definition to a tee and I’m proud to be included in that membership. I absolutely love most of the posts and comments I read on the Bills Mafia Facebook page. I love to see the debates and the fans getting excited about this season. Isn’t that what it’s all about?

The phrase "Bills Mafia" has grown to unofficially represent the broad community surrounding and encompassing the team as a whole, and players who join the Bills often speak of joining the Bills Mafia. As a former Buffalo Bills player, I have been a rabid fan since my retirement from the Bills in 1985. See how I used the word "rabid" in a positive way?

I’m not sure if all fans understand just how important they can be when it comes to inspiring players and “having a controlling influence on them”- especially at home games.

The great thing about being a member of the “Bills Mafia” is that we can all be armchair quarterbacks and we can all share our opinions on the Bills Mafia Facebook page. Buffalo Bills fans have changed the meaning of the word “mafia” for the better. It’s all about our intense loyalty to the team. Win, or lose, we will always support our team - our family – our community.

Go Bills - and Go Bills Mafia!

Jeff Nixon (Buffalo Bills Free Safety 1979-1984)

