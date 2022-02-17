 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Forget the Kensington; focus on the 219 Expressway
Instead of spending millions of dollars on the Kensington Expressway to try and correct a mistake perhaps made many years ago wouldn’t it be better and more practical use of the funds to complete another section of the 219 Expressway which is now a highway to nowhere. The two biggest obstacles at the time were the construction of two bridges over the creeks which have long since been completed. No interest in the project since the days of Congressman Jack Quinn. Just seems this would be money well spent and a greater benefit to the motoring public.

Ed Michalski

Derby

