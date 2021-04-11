Letter: Forget about the Skyway and focus on Humboldt

I’ve been driving around Buffalo for 50 years. I never realized that Route 33 was a beautiful, tree-lined parkway. Humboldt Parkway. Bring back Olmsted’s design with the highway funding.
As for the Skyway, leave it alone. When you view it from Wilkeson Pointe you can see the long angular curve of the elevated roadway. It really is an engineering marvel, it’s own work of public art at the Outer Harbor, no less than the spinning wind chimes reaching into the lake.
Our priorities should be with Humboldt Parkway. This would also correct an injustice, whereby East Side neighborhoods, without political power, were sacrificed at the altar of suburban efficiency.
Thomas Steffan
Clarence