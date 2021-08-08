Letter: Forget about the Bills; try tackling poverty

Well, since Al Davis, the move from Oakland to Los Angeles Raiders, billionaire owners of NFL football teams are extorting billions from the local tax base to make private company profits. Do we have a free market economy, or not? If the Buffalo Bills are making a profit, then why do they need public money? If the loyal tax base gives one billion for a new stadium, or more, build a dome, to host the Super Bowl, and other year-round events. Also, Terry Pegula bought the team for one billion, so, is it now a public, private partnership? Then 50% of the profit goes directly back to the tax base? Public tax dollars, are for public good, we have cities that don’t have clean drinking water, Buffalo sewer system, water system, are over 100 years old.