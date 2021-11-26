Letter: Forget about the Bills; go all in on UB Bulls

I believe that the State of New York and Erie County should tell the Bills to allow renovations on Highmark Stadium or let them be on their merry way. Here’s why…

Three years ago, I attended the Penn State-Michigan game with an announced crowd of 110,823. Parts of Beaver Stadium date back to 1909, and it has been renovated several times to allow more, not less, seating.

Two weeks ago, I attended the Ohio State-Penn State game at the famed “Horseshoe” stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Attendance was 102,951 at a stadium built in 1922, and renovated once, in 2001, to enclose the horseshoe with more seats.

I didn’t hear one complaint either time that the stadiums were going to collapse.

The Bills want a smaller stadium, to create a frenzied demand for tickets and thus, personal seat licensing.

I say let the Bills go and invest in the University at Buffalo. Create a college town atmosphere, funnel money into better recruiting, higher coaching salaries, and entrance into the Big 10 or ACC.