Letter: Forget about the Bills; go all in on UB Bulls

I believe that the State of New York and Erie County should tell the Bills to allow renovations on Highmark Stadium or let them be on their merry way. Here’s why…
Three years ago, I attended the Penn State-Michigan game with an announced crowd of 110,823. Parts of Beaver Stadium date back to 1909, and it has been renovated several times to allow more, not less, seating.
Two weeks ago, I attended the Ohio State-Penn State game at the famed “Horseshoe” stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Attendance was 102,951 at a stadium built in 1922, and renovated once, in 2001, to enclose the horseshoe with more seats.
I didn’t hear one complaint either time that the stadiums were going to collapse.
The Bills want a smaller stadium, to create a frenzied demand for tickets and thus, personal seat licensing.
I say let the Bills go and invest in the University at Buffalo. Create a college town atmosphere, funnel money into better recruiting, higher coaching salaries, and entrance into the Big 10 or ACC.
Take the ECC South campus and transform it into UB South, with the UB Schools of Sports Management and Sports Medicine, with additional buildings used for student, right on the campus of the Bulls’ new home, “the Stampede,” formerly Highmark Stadium.
No renovations needed, no personal seat licensing and secondary markets.
Fans? Easy, the Bills Mafia becomes the Bulls Mafia, loaded with students, alumni, donors and residents proud of their college hometown.
Anyone who has attended a major conference college football or basketball game would agree that it is much more enjoyable than an NFL or NBA game. And the effect on the local economy would be far greater, with the constant development of a young workforce and the promise of new industry coming into a bona fide college town.
David Napora
Hamburg