Letter: Forget about putting the stadium adjacent to the Central Terminal

A recent Another Voice titled “Building near Central Terminal offers many benefits,” is the most ridiculous and far-fetched lunacy I have ever read. Building a new stadium adjacent to the Central Terminal would not only change nor enhance the community but would completely destroy it. Homes would have to be demolished, while a good portion of the city would have to be redesigned, completely changing traffic patterns and routes and possibly even infringing on U.S. postal property.

The author’s statement that the building of the new stadium would start an economic engine for the East Side with employment opportunities forgets that we already have employment opportunities everywhere. He also assumes that this would bring back the past glory of the Central Terminal. What glory is he referring to? The past glory of rushing to catch the next train to one's future destination, which might have been for basic training in World War II or is he referring to the past glory of the terminal’s architecture? Modern architecture is much more beautiful.