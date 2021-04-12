Letter: Forget about naming rights; instead, lower coverage costs

I would like to suggest to Highmark Western and Northeastern New York that they take the money that they will waste for the naming rights to the Bills stadium and use that money to lower the outrageous prices they charge for health care insurance. The day this country allowed health care to become for profit is the day they allowed health care companies to put a strangle hold on Americans and its ordinary citizens, many of whom still cannot afford health care or health care insurance. And as for the overpaid CEO and his staff members who decided to misuse health care money for so frivolous a reason, their salaries should be reduced significantly and that money used to help ordinary citizens pay for their insurance or health care costs.