Letter: Foreigners know our leaders better than those of us here

Numerous polls continue to show President Biden’s approval rating at unfavorable levels. Remarkably, polls in Asia and Western Europe show the exact opposite. When measuring the confidence they have in Biden to do the right thing in world affairs versus his predecessor, polls show a staggering shift. Consistently, our allies had less than 20% confidence in Donald Trump, compared to over 75% confidence in Biden. That is a remarkable change, but what does it signal? One could argue that people outside of the United States aren’t really qualified to assess our elected leaders. Or perhaps, it could be because they aren’t infected with the partisan right wing “news” agencies filling our airwaves. What do people in the U.S. believe is actually the president’s job? By most accounts, Biden has achieved measurable success- passing an infrastructure bill, record low unemployment, vastly improved Covid-19 response, a huge reduction in our national deficit and has supported Ukraine while allowing Western Europe to assume an important primary leadership role. Do people really believe the president controls gas prices or can directly impact inflation? The job of the president isn’t to make outlandish statements on TV and social media. It is to lead the country, to enable progress, to bring people together, and to foster belief and trust in our allies. Perhaps those living in foreign countries, especially those who don’t enjoy all of the freedom that we do, are better equipped than us to evaluate our elected leaders after all.