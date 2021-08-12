Letter: Force NFL rule change to allow fans to buy team

If we don’t get the public funds we want we may have to move the team. That’s the old ploy that Ralph Wilson used for 60 years. And it worked.

There is one NFL team that never has to worry about that threat … Green Bay.

It is publicly owned.

The NFL stopped that protection cold by forbidding an NFL team to be publicly owned.

Let’s test that by taking the NFL to court, hoping to outlaw their refusal to consider public ownership. If successful, the taxpayers could make the Pegulas an offer they couldn’t refuse.

Enhancing the current stadium or constructing a new one could be decided by taxpayers without a threat of a move of our beloved Bills.

Herb Mosher

Orchard Park