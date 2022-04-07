Letter: For Trump, it’s ask what can you do for me?

I am confident that Donald Trump never heard President Kennedy’s famous inaugural exhortation “Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country.” If Trump ever did hear it, he likely mocked it and said only suckers would fall for that, because for Trump patriotism is for suckers. The country be damned, what can you do for me is Trump’s motto. For Trump, it doesn’t matter who he seeks out to act for his benefit, or who it is that is hurt in the process. Whether the party injured is an individual or a nation is of no consequence for this narcissistic monster. This was best illustrated by Trump’s recent call out to Vladimir Putin, who is currently engaging in mass murder in Ukraine, to take some time out from his busy killing spree to dig up some dirt on President Joe Biden’s family.