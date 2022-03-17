Letter: For those who proudly served, let us do more to honor them

For all those that proudly served. How many times do you have to put your life in harm’s way? Even from the grave, these proud veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice now must suffer once again when families and friends try to pay their respects. A dangerous intersection at the Western New York National Cemetery in Pembroke has had a couple of traffic studies and all concluded changes are needed.

Recently, two veterans were killed at this intersection trying to exit the cemetery. How many lives have to be lost before the VA steps forward and corrects the problem?

All veterans and families should be outraged and should call their local representatives in Congress and convey their displeasure over this life and death situation.

Any and all veterans who have paid the ultimate sacrifice should not have to put their relatives in harms way for a graveside visit. So to all concerned, from VA Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs Matthew Quinn to Sen. Charles E. Schumer quit with finger pointing and do your job.

Most politicians today were not there when their nation called them to step forward and serve in the military and once again they drag their feet when called upon to serve.