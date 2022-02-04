Letter: For those who don’t know: Bills are having a great run

Today is a great day in Buffalo. Life is all about perspective. Do you live in the 59:47 of your life or the 13 seconds? Maybe I’m getting soft or just more mature. Maybe the Bills are finally the team that Buffalo has been waiting for and we should take this all in and celebrate.

This team went from 2000-2016 with zero playoff appearances. We’ve been to the playoffs now four of the last five years.

This city just wanted November and December games that mattered. They have all mattered for the last five years.

This city looked back and wanted their next Jim Kelly. We watched the turnstile of Losmans, Manuels, Johnsons, Edwards and Taylors. We now have Josh Allen.

As parents we wanted our kids to experience what we did in the late 80s and early 90s. They are.

We wanted to play in games like the ones we saw Manning, Rodgers, Big Ben and Brady playing in. We are.

We wanted to walk into Wegmans every Sunday and see a sea of blue and red. Check.

We wanted to return to a time when “Go Bills” was the only way you said hello and goodbye. Go Bills!