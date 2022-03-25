Letter: For the Seneca, the struggle is about righting injustices

On its face the showdown between the Seneca Nation and New York State has long been about money; specifically, disputed gaming payments. New York State bargained for 25% of the net slot drop in exchange for market exclusivity; exclusivity that today is being questioned by federal gaming officials.

For the Seneca, it’s about fairness and principle.

What onlookers may fail to understand in this complicated arena, is that the laws and agencies governing tribal gaming more often benefit states than they do tribes and therein lies the problem.

Indian Gaming was established to bring economic development to tribes. While the Seneca have indeed prospered, so too, has the state – to a far greater degree than anticipated under the compact, and perhaps, more than the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (IGRA) intended.