Letter: For the Seneca, the struggle is about righting injustices

On its face the showdown between the Seneca Nation and New York State has long been about money; specifically, disputed gaming payments. New York State bargained for 25% of the net slot drop in exchange for market exclusivity; exclusivity that today is being questioned by federal gaming officials.
For the Seneca, it’s about fairness and principle.
What onlookers may fail to understand in this complicated arena, is that the laws and agencies governing tribal gaming more often benefit states than they do tribes and therein lies the problem.
Indian Gaming was established to bring economic development to tribes. While the Seneca have indeed prospered, so too, has the state – to a far greater degree than anticipated under the compact, and perhaps, more than the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (IGRA) intended.
The state has always wanted our resources – first land, and once we got into gaming, it wanted a disproportionately large share of the pie. IGRA requires a Nation-State Compact, but a revenue share percentage only comes into play if there is a substantial and quantifiable concession to the tribe. While the Seneca bargained for gaming market exclusivity, just days ago, the National Indian Gaming Commission questioned its diminished value.
The Seneca Nation has been embroiled in an internal tug of war – some wanting to pay the state to jumpstart new compact negotiations–and community members, wanting unresolved issues addressed by gaming law.
What’s ignored is a twist of problems and layers of issues resulting in extraordinary economic injustice from a governing gaming house that consistently makes tribes the losers.
So while the struggle appears to be about nearly a billion dollars – for the Seneca, it’s about far more than that. It is about the Nation seeking to right injustices with a state that has its own history of breaking agreements and a federal agency that has neglected to address questions that even they say require further analysis.
Leslie Logan
Cattaraugus territory