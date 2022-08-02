Letter: For some, it can be hard choosing political sides

Imagine a fictitious city named “Centerburg,” caught in a violent struggle pitting a merciless biker gang against a ruthless ethnic “mafia.” Casualties result to bystanders. Imagine that the police are ineffective because of burdensome administrative policies. Government departments are infiltrated by sympathizers of the warring factions. Most want an end to the viciousness. Yet some see the best way to end the horrendous damage to innocent bystanders is for one side to triumph over the other. They are divided over which side is the best (least evil) choice. Some support the bikers, some support the “mafia.”

Realize that while most in either political party oppose radical extremists in their own party, they truly see victory by the other side as an existential threat. The result is blind support of their own party’s candidates despite their selling out to extremists. Unfortunately, each side is right about the dangers of the opposition. Thus, many Americans feel as trapped as the good citizens of “Centerburg.” America’s only hope is a strong centrist party beholden to neither extreme. We must realize that none of us are smart enough to know all the answers, and then be willing to accept reasonable compromise. Compromise is not a sign of weakness. It is realizing that each of us is fallible, and the only way we will continue to prosper is for our system to be, on balance, beneficial to all constituents.