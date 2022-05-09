Letter: For school buses, electric is state’s only clean option

What a surprise that the head of the Propane Council would try to sell propane-fueled school buses to unsuspecting New York school districts as a “means to craft New York’s clean future” (“Public funds are better spent on more propane school buses,” April 26). Problem is, they aren’t.

While cleaner than diesel, these propane-fueled vehicles are not free of the tailpipe emissions breathed in by schoolchildren who ride in them, as electric school buses are. And as far as emissions from the electricity generation that powers electric school buses go, those will improve steadily as New York meets its target of 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040, while the gas fumes and carbon emissions from propane school buses will remain forever the same.

That’s why, under the state budget passed last month, these gas-burning school buses won’t be available for purchase by New York school districts as of 2027 and won’t be allowed in school bus fleets at all come 2035. And there will be funds from an environmental bond bill that goes to voters in November to help school districts finance the transition. So what the propane industry is peddling to school districts in New York is not so much a yellow school bus as a white elephant. Don’t buy it, Buffalo.

Leah Meredith

Policy Principal

Advanced Energy Economy

Washington, D.C.