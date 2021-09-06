Letter: For new stadium plan, why are Bills thinking small?

As a Buffalo Bills fan, I still have a strong soft spot for the old Buffalo Bills stadium. I reluctantly now agree that Buffalo needs a new stadium.

After reading a recent Buffalo News article that revealed the old stadium’s long-term structural outlook, it made me realize that upgrading the almost 50-year-old stadium further wouldn’t make sense.

However, I find the initial proposal of a new stadium with only 60,000 seats and 60 suites absolutely ridiculous. I can find no logic in a smaller stadium.

This proposal means Buffalo would have the smallest new stadium in the NFL and probably the league overall.

We know what will happen next. The Bills owners (and the NFL, too, I am sure) will then complain there aren’t enough seats and suites and renovations to the new place will be needed too.

Eliminating 12,000-plus fans from games isn’t smart. I fear a smaller 60,000-seat stadium will appear very “exclusive,” even for Buffalo. I hope the county and state will push for a seating capacity at least close to or about equal to the current stadium (over 71,000). If it means contributing more to the project to generate revenue that these thousands of fans can create over time, then do it.