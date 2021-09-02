Letter: For anti-vax Bills, it's all about 'me'

Sports journalism is cluttered with clichés. Regardless of the sport, athletic team success is very often hailed as resulting from “the brotherhood of the team,” or the fact that “we are family,” and the most famous – “there is no I in team.” (But you can’t help but acknowledge that there is a “me” in team.)

However, we all know that this is just a marketing mirage because it makes these athletes appear to care about the public. What they really care about is their individual achievements, which translate into financial abundance far beyond what their public can perceive. Truth be known, there is no one more selfish than a professional athlete. Ignore the dogma and contrived persona – it’s always all about ME!

Unfortunately, there is the more notorious and sarcastic platitude that brings forth a reality to the locker room: “The monkeys are truly running the zoo.”

My compliments to the Bills. Given your recent success you have now achieved official zoo status. While the Pegulas will not admit it, or possibly cannot see it, they are no longer in charge of the Buffalo Bills, nor is Brandon Beane nor Sean McDermott.

May I extend my personal congratulations to Cole Beasley, M.D., and his minions on their promotion to the position of honored chief monkeys.