The football season is over. Don’t worry about the Yankees. Think of running and spring as the starting line. My racing days are over but running and walking days are not. Think about the one sport in which you do not have to spend a tidy sum of money for equipment. In running sneakers are all one need, and and a pair will last a long time. It’s a sport where only you are the team. Body size or age does not matter. Attitude does matter. Pace does not matter, only the pace that brings peace of mind. Think about running as a sport that decades ago in Greece helped save a nation with a marathon. A sport where the most impoverished nation can produce champions. Think of Kenya, think of runners. Think of Jamaica, think of Bolt. A well-to-do nation think of Bannister.