Let’s pretend that football coaches are like politicians running to win a game/election. The fans that support them are the party faithful. In this political game you have the Blue Team (Democrats) versus the Red Team (Republicans). Most fans know the rules and both teams agree to play by the rules. The referees are like law enforcement. If someone breaks the rules, they get penalized. In the end, the team with the most points (votes) wins the game (election).

This is how the game has been played for over 100 years. We may not like the results, but we have always respected the outcome. But what would happen if you had a head coach who told the fans that his team lost because the game was rigged and stolen by corrupt players and game officials? Unless he could prove his allegations, the NFL owners and the NFL Commissioner would probably fine him heavily, call for his resignation, and eventually have him removed from the league. And what if, even after being removed from his position, this coach lost 60 court cases trying to get reinstated, and still had the audacity to continue telling the fans that the game was stolen and that everyone else is lying. Unfortunately, some fans would still believe him, because winning is the only thing that matters to them. They don’t care how they win, just as long as their team wins. Most fans would call this coach a sore loser. I call him Donald Trump.