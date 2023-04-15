Breaking: Donald Trump, the former President of the United States, will never be indicted for anything ever and to celebrate this achievement, has invited Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Xi Jinping of China to the United States to address Congress…April Fool!

Yes, fool that he is, he convinced himself and millions of MAGA minions that he was above it all and could not be indicted. March saw him come in as a liar and go out lambasted. And while his most ardent disciples and “Faux News” propagandists are outraged over supposed “political persecution,” they may decide to distance themselves during and after his trial. During his tenure as president, Republicans had two chances to rid themselves of this miscreant but chose to look the other way.

Rest assured the leaders of the world’s most repressive regimes are carefully watching how a truly democratic justice system operates. Perhaps our legislators would be wise to study the legal systems of these dictatorships and hopefully recognize that their form of “justice” is a cruel April Fool’s Day that never ends. It would be a sobering reminder of the dangers of absolute power.

Trump’s indictment is unprecedented in American history but when balanced against his “developing nation” ideas of leadership including his attempted coup of Jan. 6, 2021, it should surprise no one, least of all Trump. Like anyone else, he is presumed innocent until proven guilty though he has exhibited a knack for implicating himself while blaming others.

It would come as a great relief to the American public and our allies if we returned to a fully functioning multi-party democracy out from under the shadow of Trump, repaired the extensive damage caused by him, instituted reforms needed in every aspect of life in this country and the world and, to paraphrase the late Rodney King, relearn how to “just get along.” That’s no joke.

Mark Hardy

Tonawanda