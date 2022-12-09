Letter: Follow state education, stop using Bills ‘Mafia’

According to The Buffalo News headlines (Dec. 3) “State orders schools to stop using Native nicknames, logos.” Will the Buffalo Bills fans follow the lead of the New York Education Commissioner, who will fine school districts who use Native nicknames, and please stop using “Mafia” in connection with the Buffalo Bills?

Much has been written about the derogatory meaning of mafia, a criminal family originating in Sicily. Bills fans in Italy/Sicily recently interviewed by a local radio station spoke against this and publicly announced they would never use the word mafia in association with the Buffalo Bills or another upstanding organization. Please smarten up.