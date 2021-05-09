 Skip to main content
Letter: Follow instructions and avoid getting shot
Letter: Follow instructions and avoid getting shot

The critics continue to be out in full force regarding the shooting of another unarmed Black male. Next to domestic calls, traffic stops are very dangerous. The officer has no idea what he or she is walking up to. Is the driver armed? Mentally unstable?

The lesson is simple: whether you are Black, white, Hispanic or Asian, if a cop stops you, follow the orders of the officer and you will not be hurt. The officer always deserves the benefit of the doubt. Police don’t go to work every day thinking of killing anyone.

Jeffrey Varecka

Buffalo

