Letter: Follow Australia’s example and take social responsibility

I spoke with my 25-year-old daughter. The conversation started out as typical, “What’s new?” She responded that she was getting ready to go to her holiday party from work. She went on to say she wasn’t sure if the party was dressy or not so in the process of figuring out what to wear. This simple conversation struck me as shocking, no masks, lots of people, what was she thinking?

My daughter lives in Australia where life is back to normal. They do not wear masks; they do gather for social and family occasions; they shop in stores and eat in restaurants. There are a few rules but certainly nothing onerous. She does not know of anyone who has ever had Covid-19.

Compare that to my situation in Western New York. My husband and I had third-party exposure to someone who tested positive. We are the only outside contact for my 93-year-old dad so take precautions. We waited five days and took our Covid-19 tests. We are waiting on results before we have contact with my dad. We know of many who had Covid-19 and, unfortunately, some who did not survive.