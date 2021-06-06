Letter: Focusing on white privilege may impede Black progress

I have experienced white privilege. I was born in a rural, but suburbanizing town near Albany in 1947. I lived in a stable, two parent home with a father who worked in a management position. White privilege. My dad was able to get a federally subsidized mortgage to build our house. White privilege. I attended good suburban schools until I went to college, which my father was ready and willing to pay for. White privilege.

While in college I marched for civil rights, not for me, but for black citizens. My civil rights were not at stake. White privilege. After college and graduate school, my career was in higher education and I had an opportunity to teach an academic subject I loved to interested and interesting students of all races and ethnic backgrounds. White privilege. I have been stopped for traffic violations, but never felt personally threatened by police. White privilege.

Enough examples. I acknowledge that I have benefited from the opportunities afforded by my fortunate birth. But where does recognizing it get anyone in the struggle to provide all citizens, black and white, with opportunities to live in stable, safe homes? Does teaching white privilege transform the criminal justice system into an effective protector of Black communities? Does acknowledged white privilege improve schools in Black communities? I don’t see where it gets us.