Letter: Focus on renewable power, and not on nuclear energy

Greg Lancette makes many important points about our ongoing clean energy transition (Another Voice: “Our twin challenges of clean energy and economic growth,” Dec. 13). Thermal energy networks in particular are a vastly underutilized clean power source. Installing them will provide a new business model for gas companies which now depend on fossil fuel infrastructure to make money, as well as new opportunities for their employees.

I appreciate that Lancette strongly supports the state’s embrace of clean power. His concerns about grid reliability are voiced by many. However, New York is on its way to creating the 70% renewable grid by 2030 that the law mandates with wind and solar supported by battery arrays for 24/7 availability, spurring tremendous job growth and economic activity. For workers, renewable power is where the action is, and where funding is available for workforce development. Nuclear power with its attendant risks couldn’t possibly come online in time.

We are in a climate emergency. There is no time for the Climate Action Council to take a moderate course, enabling gas plants to continue to emit greenhouse gases. The Council must further understand that green hydrogen is a false solution, creating untenable risks and diverting wind and solar energy we could use directly.

Gov. Kathy Hochul must include in her Executive Budget a clear plan to expeditiously close gas plants in tandem with creating large-scale wind and solar projects, as well as require all-electric construction by 2024, banning new gas hook-ups.

Sandra Ebert

Amherst