 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Focus on issues affecting the lives of city children
0 comments

Letter: Focus on issues affecting the lives of city children

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Sitting here in Amherst I am watching my neighbors in Buffalo select their next mayor. If a candidate identifies as a democratic socialist and the response is “radical socialist, be afraid be very afraid” that is a lot of words and not really meaningful. We should talk to people about policies that help their lives be better.

There is another subject that deserves attention. Children are showing up with lead in their blood. We know that lead in developing brains is bad for our children and everyone around them. We know there are causes for lead exposure. Lead in paint, lead in water service pipes, lead in plumbing fixtures. We know how to remediate these exposures. What is taking so long? Other issues that deserve attention are long term patronage and corruption.

David Gaeddert

Amherst

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News