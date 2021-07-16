Letter: Focus on issues affecting the lives of city children

Sitting here in Amherst I am watching my neighbors in Buffalo select their next mayor. If a candidate identifies as a democratic socialist and the response is “radical socialist, be afraid be very afraid” that is a lot of words and not really meaningful. We should talk to people about policies that help their lives be better.

There is another subject that deserves attention. Children are showing up with lead in their blood. We know that lead in developing brains is bad for our children and everyone around them. We know there are causes for lead exposure. Lead in paint, lead in water service pipes, lead in plumbing fixtures. We know how to remediate these exposures. What is taking so long? Other issues that deserve attention are long term patronage and corruption.