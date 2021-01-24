Letter: Focus more on home, and not on Washington

Our local state legislators were busy putting together a joint letter demanding the removal of the president. Something that was going to happen on Jan. 20, anyway. Meanwhile Gov. Andrew Cuomo is decimating Western New York businesses, especially in Erie County, with his whimsical decisions, not to mention what he did to nursing homes at the beginning of the crisis. Our legislators have done nothing to reign in the power of this dictator. Thankfully, a judge’s decision temporarily overturned one of his ridiculous rules for Erie County restaurants.