Letter: Focus more on home, and not on Washington

Our local state legislators were busy putting together a joint letter demanding the removal of the president. Something that was going to happen on Jan. 20, anyway. Meanwhile Gov. Andrew Cuomo is decimating Western New York businesses, especially in Erie County, with his whimsical decisions, not to mention what he did to nursing homes at the beginning of the crisis. Our legislators have done nothing to reign in the power of this dictator. Thankfully, a judge’s decision temporarily overturned one of his ridiculous rules for Erie County restaurants.
We should not have needed a judge to do this. This is the job of our state legislators. Sean Ryan, my new state senator now in the majority has done nothing to hold our governor accountable. Now he calls for the resignation of Chris Jacobs, who he replaced. Is this the first indication he will be running for Congress?
Robert B. Carroll
North Tonawanda