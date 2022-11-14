Letter: Focus less on nursing homes, more on solutions for seniors

We’ve entered a new era for New York State government with the election of Gov. Kathy Hochul. I congratulate Hochul and wish her all the best as she continues to lead our great state.

With the election behind us, the newly-elected governor and legislators can now look ahead, with an eye toward setting New York on a course for a bright future. I’m hopeful that the incoming administration and all elected officials will strike a governing tone and approach to policy grounded in seeking collaboration and solutions. Based on my experience, it’s an approach that’s long overdue to help resolve the crisis in our state’s not-for-profit senior living industry.

The global pandemic, historic nationwide staffing shortage, and other external factors have taken a significant toll on not-for-profit senior care communities across the country over the past two years. Unfortunately, in New York the situation has been made worse by legislative mandates and financial penalties that have created an operating and financial environment that isn’t sustainable.

Now is the time for New York State to start putting solutions for seniors before penalties for nursing homes. Solutions such as funding higher wages for direct caregivers, incentivizing nurses to work in this field, improving access to care for all who need it, and increasing Medicaid reimbursement rates.

It is my sincere hope that we are entering a new era of cooperation and collaboration between state government and the senior care industry. The seniors who need the care we provide deserve nothing less.

Lisa Haglund

Heritage Ministries President/CEO

Gerry