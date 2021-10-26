Letter: Flynn’s office faltered in the recent Casado case

I respect John Flynn. I admire the tough stance he takes with criminals and believe he is passionate about ensuring justice is served. However, after the verdict in the Shane Casado case, I can’t help but think the district attorney’s office got it wrong. Both charges against the accused involved intention to kill. So his lawyers present a case that the killing was unintentional, and he walks away a free man? Involuntary manslaughter is also a serious crime. How was that charge not on the table?