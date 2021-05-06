Letter: Floyd, Gugino incidents prove why video is critical

The similarities between the action of police in Minneapolis and Buffalo regarding their initial official statements about their officers using unnecessary force are striking.

If it weren’t for the video taken by Darnella Frazier of the murder of George Floyd, the story there would have been the MPD statement that Floyd “appeared to be suffering medical distress” and “was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center by ambulance where he died a short time later.”

If it weren’t for the video taken by WBFO reporter Mike Desmond of the assault on Martin Gugino the story there would have been the Buffalo Police Department statement that Gugino “tripped and fell” during a “skirmish involving protesters.”

I’m not suggesting that there isn’t a big problem with systemic racism in this country, there quite obviously is. There is also a big problem with unchecked police authority which goes beyond race in some cases. We, as a society, need to fix both.

I am definitely going to video cops anytime I see them interacting with citizens. If their bosses are going to lie about their actions and their unions are going to unconditionally defend their actions, we citizens need to do everything we can do until the broken law enforcement system is fixed.