If the people in Texas or Florida are upset that the government aims to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt, I wonder how they feel about their governors giving away free trips to tourist locales in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Martha’s Vineyard? The transportation to Martha’s Vineyard cost Floridians nearly $12,000 per human-trafficked immigrant. I might leave the country and re-enter through Texas just to get one of those trips.